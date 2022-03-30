Infowars host Alex Jones faces virtual hearing after Sandy Hook families reject settlement offer

(WFSB) - Controversial radio show host Alex Jones is expected to appear in a virtual hearing on Wednesday.

The hearing comes after Jones submitted a settlement offer to the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

Many of the victims’ loved ones called the offer desperate. They rejected the deal within just a few hours.

Jones, who hosts the show Infowars, offered $120,000 to each plaintiff to end a defamation lawsuit filed against him.

In November, a judge found Jones liable for damages after he declared multiple times that the Dec. 2012 school shooting never happened.

Twenty first graders and six educators were killed.

Jones has since said publicly that he believes the shooting did occur. However, in a statement released last night by the attorney representing the families, they said it’s too little too late. They called the offer a “desperate attempt” to “escape a public reckoning.”

Pursuant to Connecticut Practice Book § 17-13, plaintiff [NAME] rejects in full the Jones Defendants’ offer of compromise filed on March 29, 2022. The so-called offer is a transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook.

The families also claimed that they were harassed and received death threats from Jones’ followers.

In addition, they’re calling on a judge to sanction Jones for not attending previous court proceedings.

