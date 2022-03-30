Mayor holds state of the city address in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary gave his annual state of the city address on Tuesday.

O’Leary is serving his eleventh year in office.

He addressed the most recent developments in Waterbury. He spoke about how property values are going up, as well as a proposed Amazon site on the Waterbury, Naugatuck line.

“Waterbury is open for business. Waterbury is aggressively seeking to remediate brownfields, to build up infrastructure, to continue to invest in our school systems, and the works group has done an incredible job doing that,” says O’Leary.

In the last year, twenty-one new businesses have opened in Waterbury.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.