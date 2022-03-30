Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Mayor holds state of the city address in Waterbury

VIDEO: Mayor O'Leary gives State of the City address in Waterbury
By Ayah Galal
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary gave his annual state of the city address on Tuesday.

O’Leary is serving his eleventh year in office.

He addressed the most recent developments in Waterbury. He spoke about how property values are going up, as well as a proposed Amazon site on the Waterbury, Naugatuck line.

“Waterbury is open for business. Waterbury is aggressively seeking to remediate brownfields, to build up infrastructure, to continue to invest in our school systems, and the works group has done an incredible job doing that,” says O’Leary.

In the last year, twenty-one new businesses have opened in Waterbury.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Mark Dixon says temperatures will be warmer on Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Soon, a warming trend commences!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Joanberto Rivera.
PD: Man accused of catalytic converter thefts at dealership in Manchester
VIDEO: Local comedian shares how Oscars slap incident could change future performances
Local comedian shares how Oscars slap incident could change future performances