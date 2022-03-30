Mother of Sandy Hook victim preaches ‘choosing love’ to students in Guilford

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Students at Guilford High School sat down with a mother who lost a son during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The focus of the gathering with Scarlett Lewis, mother of Jesse Lewis, was choosing love.

Channel 3 was there for the powerful message of “nurturing, healing, love.”

Those were the three words that 6-year-old Jesse Lewis left on his family’s chalkboard before his life was taken in Dec. 2012.

It is also the driving message behind the “Choose Love Movement” that Scarlett Lewis now teaches to honor her son.

“The Choose Love Moment is character, social, emotional development group of solutions for schools, homes and communities,” Scarlett Lewis, founder of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation, said.

At first glance, the lessons may seem elementary: Choose kindness over hate, think positively, honor your self-worth. However, Scarlett Lewis said it’s not as easy as it may sound.

“Even if you know all of this in your head, you still have to do it and it takes energy,” she said. “Who knew that happiness was hard work? But you know what? The payoff is so huge!”

After her son’s death, Scarlett Lewis said she knew she had two options: To be angry or to practice the kind of love her 6-year-old spread up until the last harrowing moments of his life when he helped to save nine of his fellow classmates. She said she chose love.

“Courage plus gratitude plus forgiveness plus compassion and action equals choosing love and taking your personal power back,” Scarlett Lewis said.

Students said they felt inspired to carry on the powerful message they witnessed on Wednesday.

“I think it kind of struck home with, I mean, I think everyone goes through hard things,” said Moria McGovern, a senior.

“It’s really a role model to me and teaches me that I can really overcome anything,” said Chris Murphy, also a senior.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.