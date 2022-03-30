Murder-suicide under investigation in Seymour

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Two people are dead in what Seymour police classified as a murder-suicide case.

They said they were called to a home on Manners Avenue around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The call referenced two dead elderly individuals, police said.

Officers responded and made contact with a male who called them.

The man told them that he had been concerned about his parents and couldn’t get in touch with them.

He said he drove to their house and found them both dead. That’s when he called 911.

Officers determined that there was no danger to the public and that the death investigation was likely a domestic-related murder-suicide.

“The Seymour Police Detective Division is continuing the investigation, and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad was called in to help collect and process evidence,” police said. “All units have cleared the scene at this time.”

The identities of the people involved were not released.

