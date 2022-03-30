Music instructor in Wallingford accused of sexually assaulting minor

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – A music instructor in Wallingford is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, police say.

Wallingford police say Adam Romo, 36, of Meriden, was arrested on March 17 after a complaint of a sexual assault of a minor.

Authorities say Wallingford police responded to an address on Washington Street on January 31 for the complaint.

“Through investigation, it was found that Romo had established a sexual relationship with a minor who was one of his musical students,” Wallingford police say.

Police say Romo was a Mariachi-style instructor.

“It was discovered that Romo had sexual encounters with this minor several times over a period of time,” police said. “Numerous other incidents were discovered where Romo made sexual advances on other students.”

Romo faces six counts of risk of injury to a minor, two counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree, and two counts of sexual assault in the second degree.

Romo is placed on a $50,000 bond and is due in Meriden court April 1.

