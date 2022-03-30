New Haven launching community survey as city searches for next police chief

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A local community will soon get to weigh in on a nationwide search.

New Haven hopes to have its next police chief in place later this spring.

The city is looking for feedback from those who call the Elm City home.

To help with the selection process, the city is launching a community survey.

The city will also host two virtual town halls next month to get input on what New Haven wants to see from its next police chief.

The job position was officially posted this week, not only on the city’s website, but on a number of law enforcement recruitment sites, like the FBI National Academy and the Connecticut Police Chief’s Association.

The application process will remain open until May 8.

In the meantime, the city is hoping to get feedback from residents, not only with two town halls, but also with a community survey.

The survey will be available both online in English and Spanish, as well as at City Hall and the library branches.

They want to find out what residents are looking for in the next police chief, and the priorities most important to them.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker thought he had his pick: Acting Chief Renee Dominguez.

Dominguez, who worked her way up through the department from Patrol Officer to District Manager and eventually Assistant Chief, stepped into the role last spring when Police Chief Tony Reyes announced his retirement.

Late last year New Haven’s Board of Alders rejected her nomination, adding they wanted to see more community engagement and more diversity, especially in the upper ranks of the department.

As for what New Haven’s mayor wants to see in its next chief, the number one issue is keeping the community safe.

“Safety isn’t just about police. So, having someone that embraces what we believe is community policing in New Haven, that concept, is crucial and what that means is not just the relationship an officer has with the community, but a relationship the community has with the officer,” said Elicker (D – New Haven).

The mayor says an external hire would come with some risk, so he says the city needs to cast a wide net with this national search.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.