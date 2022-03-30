PD: Man accused of catalytic converter thefts at dealership in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain man is facing charges after allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a car dealership in Manchester.

Police say the catalytic converters were stolen from Lynch Toyota on Tolland Turnpike on separate days in January.

The first incident was reported to police on January 13 around 10:05 a.m.

Authorities say 15 vehicles had catalytic converters stolen and were damaged.

“The estimated total value of damage to these vehicles was approximately $36,000,” Manchester police said.

Police say officers responded to the same dealership on January 27 for more catalytic converter thefts.

“9 additional vehicles had been damaged and were missing catalytic converters. The estimated total value of damage to the vehicles involved was approximately $21,000,” said Manchester police.

Officials say the vehicle used in the thefts at Lynch Toyota was also used in catalytic converter thefts in Bristol, East Hartford, Farmington, Southington, and Vernon from December 2021 to January 2022.

“One of the individuals observed on surveillance footage in both thefts from Lynch Toyota was identified as 22-year-old Joanberto Rivera of New Britain,” police said.

A warrant was issued for Rivera’s arrest. He turned himself in to Manchester police on March 28.

In connection to the thefts at Lynch Toyota, Rivera has been charged with two counts of larceny first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal mischief first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of burglary tools.

“Upon turning himself in, Rivera presented bail on the court set $75,000 bond and was released from custody after he was processed,” Manchester police say. “Rivera currently has 6 other pending cases and is free on combined bonds for these cases exceeding $750,000.”

