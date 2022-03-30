Shot fired during attempted catalytic converter theft in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - One of three suspects interrupted while trying to steal a catalytic converter in Wallingford fired a shot at a victim, according to police.

Wallingford officers said they responded to 69 South Turnpike Rd. on March 27 around 2:35 a.m. for a reported “shots fired” incident.

The victim interrupted the theft of catalytic converters.

The person reported that the suspects were males who wore ski masks and dark clothing.

One of them chambered and fired a round from an unknown type of handgun, the victim told police.

The suspects fled in a brown 2011 or newer Honda Accord with a possible Massachusetts plate.

Wallingford police sought to remind people to call the police as soon as possible when a crime is witnessed.

“It’s always best to let police handle a dangerous situation,” police wrote in a news release. “However, always use extreme caution when making a decision to confront someone committing a crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Wallingford at 203-294-2846.

