SOMETHING’S COOKING: The Courthouse

PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) – The only thing being served these days at The Courthouse in Putnam is great food and good service.

The Courthouse has been sitting in the heart of Main Street since the 19th century, but Sheila and James Frost’s version has been convicting customers since 1998.

“I think our first thing is we wanted to have a good plate of nachos,” Sheila said.

Their menu is convincing with opening statements, to closing arguments for dessert.

“We don’t like to skimp we want to make sure that our customer’s getting an incredibly good meal for their money,” said Sheila.

Culinary schooled Chef Stephanie Champany rules the kitchen.

All menu items reflect her justice system, like the chicken and broccoli alfredo, one of the favorites, mob hits, with “pasta you can’t refuse”.

“I start by searing off the chicken. We like to add fresh mushrooms,” Stephanie said.

Commit to butter and garlic.

Add white wine to deglaze the pan, then heavy cream, reduce it down for the sauce.

Add fresh broccoli, but not overcooked.

“I’m going to add some Parmesan cheese for flavor and to help thicken it up a little bit,” Stephanie said.

Plate up the pasta.

“Finish it off with some grated Parmesan cheese.”

“You definitely get your money’s worth,” said Sheila Morin of Thompson.

“The Chicken Caesar wrap has that creamy dressing that you’re looking for, it’s amazing,” said Kerri Mullen.

Chef Stephanie Champany not only whipped up the alfredo, but also the popular buffalo chicken wrap, as well as golden chicken tenders.

What people really get excited about here at the Courthouse is their special dipping sauce.

This is honey mustard, all house made. Mild, medium and electric chair.

“We feel like having strong community ties is the basis of good business,” Sheila said.

It’s an award-winning dining experience that connects with the community, like the Art Guild Northeast.

Local artwork you can purchase while you savor the popular “life savor” cocktail.

“One of our most popular drinks. It’s very sweet for our customer base,” said Roxy Huckaby, mixologist.

Three Malibu’s: that’s mango, pineapple and classic coconut.

“We top it with these juices. I have cranberry, orange and pineapple,” said Roxy.

Garnish with orange, lime and a cherry, and you’re saved.

You be the judge, and sentence yourself to some time at The Courthouse.

The regulars say the food here is so good it should be criminal.

