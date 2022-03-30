Great Day CT
State police: Man accused of having loaded firearm on school property in New Fairfield

Richard Logo
Richard Logo(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – State police say a man is facing charges after being accused of having a loaded firearm on school property in New Fairfield.

The incident happened at the Consolidated School.

Police say Richard Logo, 55, was smoking on school property and was under the influence of alcohol.

“In addition, the subject was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm on school property,” state police said.

No students or faculty were in danger, state police said.

Police say Logo was then taken to Danbury Hospital and processed by police.

“The firearm was seized and the subject’s pistol permit was revoked,” police said.

Logo was released on a $1000 bond and is due in Danbury Court on April 12.

