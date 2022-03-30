Vernon addresses mental health issues with new program

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Vernon is holding free mental health services for their community.

According to Vernon officials, they are using some of the American Rescue Plan money to address the mental health needs the pandemic brought on.

The town approved a partnership with two local organizations to offer free counseling to Vernon adults and children.

Vernon has partnered with Hockanum Valley Community Council to offer a counselor to local adults.

The town will work with KidSafe-CT to hire a specialist to work with kids.

“We reached out to them and they have a backup list. Basically they were telling us that they will age out before they see a counselor. So we decided to use more funds and provide a second council specifically for kids and families,” says Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne.

The Biden Administration sent over $8 million from the American Rescue plan. About $150,000 will go for this new adult and children program. It could be increased depending on its success, Vernon officials say.

The town says it will re-evaluate the situation after one year.

The fact they weren’t allowed to see their friends for two years. Everyone was masked, some were out of school for long periods of time. They didn’t have socialization and I think overall took a hit on all of our kids and a lot of adults too,” says Champagne.

These counselors could meet you in the office, your home, or at the part with the goal of addressing the struggles, like anxiety, depression or substance abuse.

If you want to learn more about Vernon’s services, call (860) 870-3670 or click here.

