Waterbury non-profit to create community arts center

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury community is creating a community art center in the brass city.

While Waterbury has a lot of recreation centers, there isn’t a dedicated community art center in the city.

A Waterbury non-profit is now teaming up with a local business to change that.

For the last three weeks, Kimberly Rossi, owner of Kimmy’s Kommunity, has been teaching an intro to art class for non-profit the Ungroup Society.

Rossi’s role with Ungroup is growing beyond this class, she’s helping them create Waterbury’s own community art center.

“We see it as an opportunity to be able to bring this art culture that Connecticut thrives on, and we talk about all the time that we have such a great art community. We want to be able to bring that to the youth because we feel that it’s something that’s just lacking,” said Rossi.

Together they’re hosting a paint party fundraiser at Amalfi’s this Saturday to start raising funds.

“We don’t have a building yet, so we’re really trying to start from the ground. And to see what we’re able to create and it’s a joint effort,” said Rossi.

Ungroup hosts several after school classes to keep youth on the right path.

First started by Warren Leach in 2013, their need is especially critical now with the spike in juvenile crime.

Mayor Neil O’Leary has been demanding action on this for a while.

Addressing it during his state of the city address. “I keep telling our legislative leadership, we’re one really, really bad incident away from the people of the state of Connecticut revolting. One incident away.”

Leach says the plan is to have the center host art, music, acting and a variety of other classes.

“We want to have a place that’s safe, a place where kids can express themselves and that we can get good outcomes in the community for everyone involved,” said Leach.

Tickets for the paint party fundraiser at Amalfi’s are $40.

Ten dollars goes toward supplies for the paint party, the rest going toward the fund for the new center.

It is recommended you buy tickets ahead of time.

