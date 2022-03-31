Berlin police warn of thefts from vehicles
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Berlin said they received multiple complaints about thefts from vehicles.
They said the vehicles were parked at Pistol Creek during the daytime hours on March 27 and March 30.
The suspect or suspects broke windows to get ahold of valuables that were left inside the cars.
Police posted pictures of an SUV is believed to be the vehicle operated by whoever was responsible.
Anyone with information about these incidents, or if the SUV is recognized, is asked to contact the Berlin Police Department at 860-828-7080.
