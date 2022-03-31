Great Day CT
Berlin police warn of thefts from vehicles

Police in Berlin are looking for whoever was in an SUV that was linked to thefts from vehicles...
Police in Berlin are looking for whoever was in an SUV that was linked to thefts from vehicles from March 27 to March 30.(Berlin police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Berlin said they received multiple complaints about thefts from vehicles.

They said the vehicles were parked at Pistol Creek during the daytime hours on March 27 and March 30.

The suspect or suspects broke windows to get ahold of valuables that were left inside the cars.

Police posted pictures of an SUV is believed to be the vehicle operated by whoever was responsible.

The Berlin Police Department has received multiple complaints of thefts from vehicles that were parked at Pistol Creek...

Posted by Berlin, Connecticut Police Department on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Anyone with information about these incidents, or if the SUV is recognized, is asked to contact the Berlin Police Department at 860-828-7080.

