Canton business owner helps animals injured in Ukraine war

CANTON, CT (WFSB) – A Canton business owner spent an entire week in Poland to help animals in Ukraine.

Dogs and cats were brought to a Polish veterinarian that have been hurt or lost.

Heartbreaking images of injured animals from the war in Ukraine show dogs sitting in cages waiting to be treated or are recovering.

Marissa Squires was there to help.

“It’s really hard to ignore all the people suffering and struggling. My expertise is with the animals so if they could use me over there than I wanted to be there as much as I could,” said Squires.

Squires is the owner of Dogology, a dog training facility, pet supply store and puppy daycare in Canton.

Before opening her business, she was a veterinarian technician.

She spent one week working with a veterinarian in Poland, five miles from the Ukrainian border.

“There’s many different areas in this veterinarian hospital/shelter. Some are for dogs that are injured. Some are for dogs that are sick. Some are holding areas to ensure they are healthy enough to go to a different area.

She says they were treating 15 to 30 animals a day.

The facility is one of four locations in Poland.

Squires says some families were forced to leave their pets behind.

“Some of the dogs you see are clearly pets, very friendly. They’re very scared and displaced,” she said. “Whenever you’re crossing any border they want to make sure the dog is up to date on vaccines. They are don’t have any illness and when people didn’t have that paperwork, they couldn’t bring them.

Squires wishes she could have stayed in Poland longer.

“When you’re there and there is such need, you’re volunteering for 10, 12, 14 hours, you don’t have time to process it. You’re on task. You’re helping these animals. You’re doing everything you can and you don’t have time to look around and think about all of it,” she said.

She helped countless animals.

Now being back home, the emotions finally hit her.

“When you stop and think about everything you’ve seen. It’s very overwhelming,” Squires said.

There is a fundraiser set up to help the animals. You can see Marissa’s fundraiser for Centrum Adopcyjne “Ada” here.

Marissa’s journey can be seen on Instagram here.

