Chocolate bookie bunny hutch kit recalled due to undeclared allergen

(WFSB) - Wilson Industries is voluntarily recalling their Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit due to a milk allergen missing from the “contains” section.

The products contains skim milk powder, and it is listed under the ingredients, but it not listed in the “contains” section.

The kit is a seasonal item that was distributed nationally.

This voluntary recall impacts lots 22005, 22006 and 22007. The lot code can be found on the side or bottom of the box.

