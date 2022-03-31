Connecticut Sun holds basketball clinic for Waterbury students

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury elementary students got to go toe-to-toe with some basketball pros.

The Connecticut Sun hosted a clinic at Wendell Cross Elementary Thursday.

More than a hundred 5th and 6th graders put their basketball skills to the test.

But not for gym class.

It’s all just for fun.

The Connecticut Sun went over all the basics for the court, as well as proper stretches.

“The dribbling, how you could interact with people and try to do the defense and offenses, and the shooting,” said 6th grader Fatime Maksuti.

Maksuti says basketball is her favorite sport.

The chance to sharpen her skills means a lot.

It’s even more special knowing the lessons are coming from a women’s team.

“They’re showing that not just boys can do stuff, girls can do it, maybe even better than boys,” Maksuti said.

Morgan Tuck, a former Sun player and four-time UConn women’s basketball NCAA champion, says the goal for these clinics is to not only get on a personal level with kids, but also show all the possibilities someone has in the world of sports.

“It’s hard to really think about what pro really is beside what you see on TV, but you know you’re learning from someone that has played, is experienced, knows what they’re talking about,” said Tuck, Director of Franchise Development for the Connecticut Sun.

She now works for the team’s front office.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman or whatever, you can still work in sport,” Tuck said.

Some of Wendell Cross’s staff and other school district leaders had some fun too.

Principal Donna Cullen says being able to have this clinic makes school feel almost pre-pandemic.

“As we start to open up and do things like this, you can see it in their faces how much fun they’re having and kind of that normal, that back to normal feeling,” Cullen said.

Not every Wendell Cross student was able to attend Thursday’s clinic, but to make sure no one felt left out, every single student got a gift bag from the Connecticut Sun.

The team plans to put on more of these clinics throughout the state this year.

