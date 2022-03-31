CT Dept. of Agriculture recalls milk cartons from Guida’s Dairy in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is asking customers with 1% low-fat half-pint milk cartons from Guida’s Dairy in New Britain to dispose of it.

The department says the milk has a sell-by date of “APR 11.”

“This guidance only applies to institutional customers. The affected product is not available at retail outlets for consumer purchase,” the Department of Agriculture says.

The department is recalling the milk out of an abundance of caution after cartons from Guida’s Dairy that were distributed in New Jersey contained diluted sanitizer.

“The preliminary investigation report indicates that the actual issue is limited to milk within a specific time range of 4:30 and 7:30 and code stamped on the cartons,” the department said.

Officials say Guida’s Dairy is fully cooperating in the investigation.

Guida’s Dairy released a statement:

At Guida’s Dairy of New Britain, Conn., we are disposing of 1%, low-fat half-pint milk cartons with a sell by date of APR 11, after determining that a food-grade sanitizer diluted with water was inadvertently introduced during production. A chemical smell is associated with the product. Nothing is more important than the well-being and health of those we serve. Once we were made aware of this issue, we took immediate action and tested impacted product to verify there is no food safety risk associated with this product. While we believe the product impacted is limited, out of an abundance of caution, we are disposing of any 1%, low-fat half-pint milk cartons with a sell by date of APR 11. The affected product is not available at retail outlets for consumer purchase. The quality of our products is deeply important to the Guida’s Dairy team. We are working with all appropriate regulatory agencies to make them aware of this issue and taking the necessary corrective actions.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.