The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation gears up for Walk to Cure Rare Diseases

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation continues to support causes near and dear to the late Channel 3 anchor’s heart.

The foundation is hosting The Denise D’Ascenzo Walk to Cure Rare Diseases on April 30 at 10 a.m. in Hamden.

The 2 mile walk is happening at Quinnipiac University, which is at 275 Mt. Carmel Ave.

Participants are invited to walk in person or virtually.

The registration cost is $30 until April 10. Prices increase after that point.

Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation supports advances in medicine & health, journalistic integrity, those facing physical & mental challenges; encouraging openness, courage & kindness.

For more information or to register for the event, head to signup website here.

