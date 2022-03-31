Great Day CT
The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation gears up for Walk to Cure Rare Diseases

The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation gears up for the Walk to Cure Rare Diseases on April 30.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation continues to support causes near and dear to the late Channel 3 anchor’s heart.

The foundation is hosting The Denise D’Ascenzo Walk to Cure Rare Diseases on April 30 at 10 a.m. in Hamden.

The 2 mile walk is happening at Quinnipiac University, which is at 275 Mt. Carmel Ave.

Participants are invited to walk in person or virtually.

The registration cost is $30 until April 10. Prices increase after that point.

Register now! https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Hamden/DeniseDAscenzoWalk

Posted by The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation supports advances in medicine & health, journalistic integrity, those facing physical & mental challenges; encouraging openness, courage & kindness.

For more information or to register for the event, head to signup website here.

