Driver dragged as suspects steal car in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A driver was dragged a short distance while trying to recover his vehicle from thieves in Woodbridge.

According to Woodbridge police on Thursday, three masked and hooded suspects took the victim’s car from the parking lot of a business.

Police released surveillance photos on their Facebook page.

The suspects took the running vehicle from a business parking lot in Woodbridge when the driver when inside, police said. (Woodbridge police)

They said the victim had left the vehicle running when he went into business.

As the suspects drove off, police said the customer was hurt while trying to grab hold of the car.

The victim was dragged a short distance.

Police said he was treated and released from a local hospital.

The stolen vehicle was eventually recovered, they said.

“The Woodbridge Police Department reminds the public to be cognizant of their surroundings, and when parking their vehicle to be sure to turn off the ignition, remove valuables from plain view, lock the car and secure the keys/fobs,” said Sgt. A.J. Cappiello, Waterford police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects involved is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at 203-387-2511.

