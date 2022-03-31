Fans praise Chris Rock during Wednesday night performance in Boston

BOSTON, MA (WFSB) - Actor and comedian Chris Rock took to the stage Wednesday night for the first of six sold-out shows in Boston.

The performances come after he was on the receiving end of a slap to the face at the Oscars.

Rock received a huge applause at the Wilbur Theater.

Actor Will Smith slapped him on Sunday for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock really didn’t have much to say about it on Wednesday night.

He only briefly addressing the incident and said he was “still kind of processing what happened.”

He never mentioned Smith by name.

He did make a quick joke when he asked the crowd “how was your weekend?”

Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, which led to that slap by Smith.

“He came out and he said he had a show to do,” said Karen Casas of Boston. “He had all the material and he said, ‘if you’re out here to see what I’m gonna say about what happened,’ he goes, ‘it’s not gonna happen. I am processing it. Let’s move on and I’m gonna give you a great show.’ And it was awesome.”

Fans praised how the comedian handled the situation.

“He was misty eyed, and he said it. He wasn’t ashamed to say it. He was a class act and I felt like everybody was waiting for him to talk about what happened on Sunday night, and he was just classy about it and he made a joke out of it. He was like, ‘Did everybody have a good weekend?’” explained Kathryn West-Hines, who attended the show. “But then just went on with his show, and he just does not let what happened on Sunday steal his shine.”

Prices for tickets for Rock’s remaining shows have skyrocketed.

He’ll be in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun on Friday, June 3.

Ticket prices for that show have jumped from $46 to $590.

