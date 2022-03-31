Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Gov. says state’s economy continues to grow

The governor said Connecticut continues to grow as the state invests more in its economy.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The governor said Connecticut continues to grow as the state invests more in its economy.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the remarks during a state bond commission meeting on Thursday morning,

Lamont said that transportation continues to be very important, with $600 million to be used mostly for infrastructure such as highways and roads.

He also said that one of the main focuses is making the streets safer.

“Most impact is municipal aid and what we are doing to make our streets safe and make our downtowns more user friendly and pedestrian friendly because what I think you saw over the last few years is that people are rediscovering what makes those downtown areas so beautiful,” Lamont said.

The governor said there’s also some money for system upgrades to fight cyber-attacks.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lamont speaks at bond commission meeting
VIDEO: Gov. speaks at bond commission meeting
Relief at the pump
State and federal efforts continue in attempt to ease the pain at the pump
Relief at the pump
VIDEO: Efforts continue to ease the pain at the pump
Gov. Lamont signed a bill that will extend outdoor dining for restaurants.
Gov. Lamont signs outdoor dining bill