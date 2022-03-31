Gov. says state’s economy continues to grow

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The governor said Connecticut continues to grow as the state invests more in its economy.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the remarks during a state bond commission meeting on Thursday morning,

Lamont said that transportation continues to be very important, with $600 million to be used mostly for infrastructure such as highways and roads.

He also said that one of the main focuses is making the streets safer.

“Most impact is municipal aid and what we are doing to make our streets safe and make our downtowns more user friendly and pedestrian friendly because what I think you saw over the last few years is that people are rediscovering what makes those downtown areas so beautiful,” Lamont said.

The governor said there’s also some money for system upgrades to fight cyber-attacks.

