Habitat for Humanity gets families into two new East Hartford homes

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Habitat for Humanity and the Town of East Hartford worked together to get families into new homes in town.

Thursday morning, they handed over the keys to two families who can look forward to a new life.

The grass hadn’t come in yet and a bobcat’s tracks lined the dirt.

The two new houses were on the corner of Forbes and Chester in East Hartford.

Each welcomed someone new.

The two families were given homes built by Habitat for Humanity of North and Central Connecticut.

Two different stories, two different backgrounds.

“My family was growing, so we need more space,” said Abdelaaziz El Hajji, one of the new homeowners.

“You know, where we came from, it’s just a lot of noise, a lot of ruckus,” said Cheryl Soares, new homeowner.

Yet, there’s something about the dream of owning a house that’s just universal.

“I need somewhere where my kids can play safe,” El Hajji said. “Somewhere to call home.”

“I wanted my kids to be stable enough and have something that they can call home,” Soares said.

East Hartford officials said they’re working with Habitat for Humanity with plans to build 10 to 12 new properties on Burnside Ave as well.

“They are good people and they teach you something you cannot learn everywhere,” El Hajji said.

Habitat for Humanity representatives said the families also received financial classes and skills to help them pay back the 30-year zero interest loan.

“[I] have like a little desk right here and then my TV on the wall,” said Unique Burny, who lives in one of the homes.

East Hartford’s newest neighbors are at the beginning of a shared dream.

“It’s a light at the end of the tunnel and we’re really, really seeing it,” Soares said.

“That light was you, Habitat for Humanity,” El Hajji said.

