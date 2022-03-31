Hamden holds second town meeting regarding plaza crimes

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police in Hamden held a second town hall to talk about the recent crimes at a shopping plaza.

Residents sat down with police to try to come up with solutions on the spike in crime at their local shopping center.

This is the second town hall after a woman in her 70′s was attacked outside a grocery store

A resident says she feels like the town is putting the blame on victims, and even stopped shopping at the Dixwell Ave plaza. The mayor hoping that’s not a trend.

“I hope that you all come back to our stores because when we have more economic development more people shopping at our plazas it actually makes is safer. The more people the more eyes out there the safer everyone is,” said Mayor Lauren Garrett.

It’s the second time officials meet with locals since a woman was attacked and sent to the hospital with two pelvic fractures. One of many crimes happening including stolen cars and carjackings.

The town admits there is no clear solution, but they are trying their best as they struggle with hiring police.

They are down 16 officers but luckily four are in the hiring process.

Until then they are counting on business owners to set up cameras.

The mayor says they can’t do it themselves because of private property.

Chief John J. Sullivan said, “we have our normal patrol that are out there. Two area cars. Extra duty that has been hired by a certain business. Stop And Shop, Walmart. It looks like there’s going to be some other business as well that are going to be looking to hire.”

The Hamden Plaza owner says they have recently spent more than $250,000 adding lights and cameras to the lots. Officials also hope people are aware of their surroundings and try to leave valuables at home.

After these meetings and the recent crimes police say the most immediate action, they have taken is increasing their visibility in the plaza area, they are hoping it helps for the time being.

