Police: Two injured in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Two men are recovering after a stabbing in New Haven Wednesday night.

Police say they received a call from Yale-New Haven Hospital around 8:25 p.m. for a report of two males that were dropped off with stab wounds.

A 40-year-old man from Hamden suffered life-threatening injuries and a 29-year-old man from New Haven suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

“Both victims are currently listed in stable condition,” New Haven police said.

Authorities say the incident happened on Grand Avenue between Franklin Street and Hamilton Street.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Any witnesses are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

