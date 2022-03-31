Putnam reduces outdoor dinning on town property

PUTNAM, Conn. (WFSB) - The governor announced that all outdoor dining could continue for restaurants for the next 13 months but one town says they will not be extending this policy.

The mayor of Putnam, Barney Seney, said that all outdoor dining on town owned property is no longer allowed

“It presents liability on the town even though when we put up the barriers,” said Seney. “If anything happened on town property then the town is liable also instead of it happens on their own property they are responsible for it.”

Seney says restaurants that had approved outdoor dining before the pandemic can continue to operate as normal, but restaurants that added makeshift outdoor dining during the pandemic will no longer be able to continue

“Out of the nine restaurants in this area, all have liquor permits and food permits,” said Seney. “Six of them, out of the nine, have patios existing patios and four are on town property that they had to build and pay us a rent every year.”

He says there is a way forward for the remaining restaurants to have permanent outdoor dining.

“If the other restaurants want to come before the Board of Selectmen and change it, they will have the opportunity to change it,” said Seney.

Some of the restaurants impacted by this new rule are The Courthouse, The Stomping Ground and The Crossings.

The Crossings Restaurant Co-Owner Sean Sullivan said, “it’s very little effect, as you can see our outdoor dining facility covered patio and curtains and we are able to seat people out here 12 months out of the year.”

Sullivan says they used the front of their restaurant for some outdoor seating but says parking is the most valuable here.

“The biggest affect is that we will get our parking back in the summertime so by not having the outdoor dining and all of that (butted) 55:24 and looking what the CDC is doing right now the guidelines have changed drastically so we are back to almost normal business,” said Sullivan.

