Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Skippy recalls some of its peanut butter products

Skippy Foods, LLC is recalling some of its peanut butter products because they may contain...
Skippy Foods, LLC is recalling some of its peanut butter products because they may contain stainless steel fragments from manufacturing equipment.(Skippy Foods, LLC)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Some jars of Skippy Peanut Butter may contain small fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

Skippy Foods, LLC announced the voluntary recall on Wednesday.

It said there have been no reports of consumer concerns and no other Skippy Foods products were involved in the voluntary.

Skippy Foods said it recalled 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds, of a limited number of code dates of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein.

PRODUCTRECALLED CODE DATE
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40ozBest if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40ozBest if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3ozBest if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14ozBest if Used By MAY1023

The company said there was a possibility that a limited number of jars may contain the fragments.

It said the code date is located on top of the lid. There were no consumer complaints associated with the recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected products have been properly notified.

If a consumer has this product, they should return it to their retailer for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 or visit the website at www.peanutbutter.com for more information. Skippy Foods said its consumer engagement team is available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time.

It also said the recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts in double overtime against NC State during the East...
‘Husky weekend’ proclaimed in honor of UConn women’s basketball team
3 Things: Owl iCam
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: March 31st
Police in Berlin are looking for whoever was in an SUV that was linked to thefts from vehicles...
Berlin police warn of thefts from vehicles
Winchester police warned people to stay away from a moose that has taken up residence in the...
Winchester police warn people to stay away from potentially pregnant moose