SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Payne & Comfort

Erin Payne is putting her degree and sewing skills to good use, her business, Payne & Comfort!

“I actually have a degree in theatrical costume design, and I didn’t really love working in the theater so i wanted to use my sewing ability for something that let me have a little more control, so I decided to start an Etsy shop sort of on a whim and what I liked about costume design was it was art with a function so I wanted to create something with a purpose,” said Payne.

She created therapeutic hot/cold packs.

“They’re made with cotton fabric, flax seed and optional dried lavender, and you can heat them in the microwave or put them in the freezer and use them on the body for hot/cold therapy. They’re good for sore muscles, headaches, cramps, neck tension, all that sort of thing,” said Payne.

She started her business in 2015, and now her product is sold in more than 200 stores across the country.

She has lots of fun, bright patterns that she updates a couple of times a year.

“I felt like when I was researching hot/cold packs in the beginning I was seeing a lot of fabrics that were more traditional and old-fashioned. And I wanted to select ones that were more contemporary and modern, and I also love Halloween. So, I have a lot of spooky inspired prints, and there’s a skull in my logo I tried to work that into it,” said Payne.

She whips up one of her designs in her new studio space in Manchester in less than 10 minutes.

“I think it’s the oldest woolen mill site in the country, so it’s a cool place for a sewing business for sure,” said Payne.

It’s ready to package up and use.

