State and federal efforts continue in attempt to ease the pain at the pump

(WFSB) - Efforts on both the state and federal levels could work together to lower your prices at the pump.

Connecticut’s gas tax holiday will suspend the 25-cent excise tax on gas starting on Friday.

Thursday, President Joe Biden is expected to announce new measures to drive down prices.

Biden is expected to announce the release of 1 million barrels of gas per day from the strategic petroleum reserves.

It’s a move the president made before back in November.

Combined with the gas tax holiday in Connecticut, the measures could further relieve pressure at the pump.

Though Biden’s the announcement is expected sometime on Thursday, it is unknown how many days that pace of release would last.

It comes as some smaller gas stations in Connecticut are concerned about the April 1 pause on the state gas tax.

They said they already paid top dollar for the gas in their tanks and if they don’t use it up by Friday, the tax holiday will end up costing them.

“I don’t want to have a fight with the same people we pay our tax dollars to already, but they are not leaving us any choice here,” said Michael Fox, Gasoline & Automotive Service Dealers of America.

One fix is for those gas stations to not lower prices right away. However, there’s concern that they could be accused of price gouging.

“A little disappointing there are some smaller stations that have a lot in there,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “Maybe the middlemen that are selling this wholesale can pass along some of the tax cut to these gas stations as well.”

Gas stations said wholesalers likely won’t drop their prices, but it could be resolved in another week or so, especially if the cost of gas goes down.

The last time Biden released gas from the strategic reserve to lower prices, Channel 3 was told prices wouldn’t drop overnight. It may take a few weeks to see changes.

