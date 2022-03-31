Winchester police warn people to stay away from potentially pregnant moose

WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A moose that’s become a bit of a celebrity in the Town of Winchester has also been a source of complaints, according to police.

The Winchester Police Department said people have been crowding an area where the animal has been spotted.

As a result, it warned people to back off.

“It is nice to have such a celebrity in our town, but again we must advise everyone to stay away,” police posted to social media. “The wild moose, while usually a docile creature, can be deadly when they feel threatened.”

Police said it’s an animal that has the potential to weigh over 1,000 pounds, can charge at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, and could cause significant injury or death.

“Our local wild moose is believed to be pregnant, making her more territorial and dangerous,” police warned. “The moose will remain in the area until May or June, until the calf is born. If the moose experiences continued heightened stress, she may abort the fetus she is carrying.”

Police said that if the moose cannot be respected, with officials having limited response options, the moose could potentially be euthanized.

They asked people not to create a situation where the moose or the public would be endangered.

“We have been notified that people have been parking on and walking across the two-way, 45 mile per hour highway,” police said. “If someone gets hit, or the moose enters the highway to escape the people harassing her, it will result in a potentially serious or fatal car accident.”

Police said they will be establishing barriers to better protect the moose, and enforcement will be taken in the future if the area’s wildlife cannot be respected.

For information about moose in Connecticut, head to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website here.

