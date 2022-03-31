Woman finds special way to donate to Ukraine

(WFSB) - The images coming from Ukraine have been hard to watch, but support has been overwhelming.

Since the war started, donations have been pouring in, everything from clothing to medical supplies.

One woman has been so saddened by what she has seen, she just had to do something.

Ukraine needs medical supplies, and Betty Hayes is donating everything she has.

“I saw the devastation and I saw that they were bombing hospitals and it just broke my heart,” said Betty.

All of these supplies belonged to Betty’s brother Thomas, who passed away a couple weeks ago.

Thomas was diagnosed in his 20s with MS.

He lost control of his legs but was still able to do what he loved most: fish.

Even in a wheelchair, Thomas was determined to go boating.

“He got a boat, I am going to prove you wrong. I can get a boat. I can do that,” Betty said.

But towards the end, Thomas couldn’t fish anymore and needed full time care.

When he died, Betty was left with all these medical supplies.

When we heard she wanted to donate them to Ukraine --- we wanted to help.

“He would be so happy because he had a heart of gold, my brother did,” said Betty.

We put them in our van and brought them to the Ukrainian National Home in Hartford.

Myron Kolinsky met us there. He’s been collecting donations since the war started.

At one time the room was full of donations.

They’ve already sent three truckloads.

“On the one hand its heartwarming. On the other hand, its heartbreaking because they’ve had to leave their homes,” said Kolinsky.

There are close to 4 million Ukrainian refugees.

Most are women and children.

As for Betty, a retired nurse, this was the perfect way to help and honor her brother.

“He’s very happy. Through me. I know that. I was his spokesperson so I know for fact that if we could do something good it would make him happy,” she said.

All of the donations are being loaded into huge containers and will be put on another truck.

This will be the fourth load.

If you want to donate, click here.

