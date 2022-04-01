2 stabbed in attempted robbery

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester said they are investigating an attempted robbery that left two people with stab wounds early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to 345 Buckland Hills Dr. unit 14114 around 12:20 a.m. They received a report of the attempted robbery and stabbing.

When they got there, officers said they located three occupants inside the residence. Two men had sustained stab wounds, one with a stab wound to his leg and a laceration to his hand, the other had a stab wound to the abdomen.

It was reported that a male dressed in all black clothing wearing a black mask encountered one of the victims outside the apartment and demanded money.

The suspect stabbed the victim in the leg and followed the victim inside unit 14114 where he again demanded money. The second victim was stabbed in the abdomen inside of the apartment.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction and the victims locked themselves in a bedroom until police arrived, according to officers. The third adult male occupant of the apartment was not hurt.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

A Manchester police K9 unit responded and conducted a track, but the suspect was not located.

Manchester police detectives also responded and assumed control of the investigation.

They said the case remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500

