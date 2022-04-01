5th graders in Burlington sell bracelets to raise money for Ukraine

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A new accessory is selling like hotcakes in Burlington.

They’re bracelets in colors we’ve all become more familiar with in recent weeks.

They’re part of a mission to help others, and it’s driven by 5th graders at the Har-bur Middle School.

Clusters of kids have been digging out dollar bills, the sure sign of a new trend that’s caught middle schoolers by a storm.

It’s a fashion statement made both on the wrist and across the sea to families and kids fleeing danger in Ukraine.

“I was thinking like if I was in their shoes, how I would just be so nervous,” said Jaxon Bohan, a 5th grader.

The students are raising money to send to the SOS Children’s Village charity to help those in the war-torn country.

“They were really concerned, so as part of social studies, we talked about it and then we just felt compelled to do something to help,” said Kristin Mosimann, a 5th grade teacher.

Starting with $100 in seed money, in three days they sold 600 bracelets.

Teachers told Channel 3 that it was the kids who pushed the fundraiser to grow 12-fold.

“They were making posters, they were willing to go into 7th and 8th grade classrooms to advertise,” said Lindsay Paganini, 5th grade teacher.

“A lot of them went to their own neighborhoods and walked around and sold the bracelets as well,” Mosimann said.

From the posters to the bracelets, the message the kids are sending is Huskies have heart.

“It was just like really surprising how many people decided to get them,” Jaxon said.

“It was just really amazing,” said Bianca Hewston, a 5th grader.

Twelve-hundred dollars was raised. They said they’re not done.

“You have to look for the helpers, you have to look for the people who are doing good,” Paganini said. “When you do good, you feel good.”

“It feels really good,” Bianca said.

