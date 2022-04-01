Audit report says West Haven misspent nearly $900,000 in COVID relief funds

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An audit report released by the Office of Policy and Management shows nearly $900,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds were not spent properly in West Haven.

A former city official in the city was arrested after being accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Officials say the city of West Haven has received $1.15 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF).

Auditors with CohnReznick found that more than $892,887 that was spent “did not meet the CRF” criteria.

“Those expenditures, as reported by CohnReznick, were largely the result of either ineligible expenses or a lack of sufficient justification and documentation,” said the Office of Policy and Management.

You can find the full audit report below, or by clicking here.

