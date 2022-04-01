Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Audit report says West Haven misspent nearly $900,000 in COVID relief funds

Coronavirus relief funding
Coronavirus relief funding(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An audit report released by the Office of Policy and Management shows nearly $900,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds were not spent properly in West Haven.

A former city official in the city was arrested after being accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Officials say the city of West Haven has received $1.15 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF).

Auditors with CohnReznick found that more than $892,887 that was spent “did not meet the CRF” criteria.

“Those expenditures, as reported by CohnReznick, were largely the result of either ineligible expenses or a lack of sufficient justification and documentation,” said the Office of Policy and Management.

You can find the full audit report below, or by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trinity College student killed in Hartford hit-and-run
Trinity College student killed in Hartford hit-and-run
Parishioners save altar artifacts following fire at church in East Berlin
Parishioners save altar artifacts following fire at church in East Berlin
As ‘Husky Weekend’ begins, UConn takes on rival Stanford
As ‘Husky Weekend’ begins, UConn takes on rival Stanford
Gas tax holiday begins today in Connecticut
Gas tax holiday begins today in Connecticut
Wolcott police reported that 41 vehicles were either broken into or simply entered through...
More than 40 vehicles were rifled through in Wolcott