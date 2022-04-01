Connecticut stuntman in Marvel’s ‘Morbius’

(WFSB) - If you see Morbius this weekend, pay close attention to the stunts because a young artist from Connecticut is a big part of the movie making magic.

Andrew James Bleidner, who is a 25-year-old actor from Southbury, is the stunt man for the film’s leading star Jared Leto.

Andrew says being part of such a huge production is a great honor but it’s also a major challenge because he has to mirror Jared Leto’s look and mannerisms all while performing death defying stunts.

Andrew says he learned a lot from the entire Morbius team, especially the Oscar winner who he worked so closely with.

“Jared is somebody that is very hands on too with his own work and you know it’s cool to be able to play it’s cool to be in the same room and be able to be in the same room with somebody that has that much of a respect and intensity for the industry,” Andrew said.

Andrew can’t wait to watch Morbius in a Connecticut movie theater Friday night.

The Pomperaug High School graduate is also an actor.

He is set to appear in the Netflix movie The Good Nurse later this year which stars Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

