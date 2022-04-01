Great Day CT
Early morning crash under investigation in Hartford

A crash that happened in Hartford Friday morning is under investigation.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An early morning crash in Hartford closed a portion of a road.

It happened at New Britain Avenue and Henry Street on Friday.

Channel 3′s crew arrived on the scene around 3 a.m. and found that police had put up crime tape and placed down evidence markers.

Police have yet to release any details about what happened.

New Britain Avenue was closed during the investigation, but reopened around 4 a.m. on Friday.

