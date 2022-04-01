Elected leaders in Waterbury support car tax cuts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Paying less on your car tax is one of several cuts the governor is trying to get lawmakers to pass.

On Friday elected leaders in Waterbury showed their support for it.

“The amount we spend on gas alone is tremendous.”

Businesses that operate with a fleet of vehicles like Sarracco Mechanical Services have had a hard time.

As president Jamie Sarracco says, it’s on top of all the other rising costs.

“We’re seeing insurance increases of over 20%. Commodity increases in some cases, over a hundred percent. Our costs are impacted greatly daily, it changes daily,” Sarracco said.

But Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, members of Waterbury’s state lawmaker delegation, and Mayor Neil O’Leary all say one of the governor’s proposed motor vehicle tax cuts could make a big difference.

If passed, it would reduce the motor vehicle mill rate from 45 to 29.

Waterbury residents would save an estimated $10 million.

“Families that are struggling can use that money for tuitions, insurance, mortgage payments. It’s no secret inflation’s somewhere around 8%,” said O’Leary (D-Waterbury).

At 45 mills, it’s $45.00 per $1000.00 of your vehicle’s assessed valuation.

At 29 mills, it’s reduced to $29.00.

That means if your vehicle is assessed at $10,000, currently your tax is $450.00.

But if it goes down, then the tax is reduced to $290.00.

For this driver, it would be $160 in savings.

“Sarracco’s been in business 47 years, we plan on being in business another 47 years,” Sarracco said.

Sarracco says the savings will help them reinvest, critical to staying in business.

“We have to be on top of our game. We have to be efficient. We have to have new tools, we can’t have our guys out in the field that are, the production guys in the field, with old, old technology, old tools,” Sarracco said.

If passed, the state will reimburse municipalities the deficit caused by the mill rate reduction.

The Brass City would get $17.6 million.

Lawmakers still have to discuss and vote on the governor’s tax cuts.

