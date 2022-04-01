Great Day CT
Family Friday: Events for the first weekend of April

With spring in full swing and Easter just weeks away, there are lots of ways to celebrate the season locally this weekend.
By Nicole Nalepa and WFSB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WFSB) - With spring in full swing and Easter just weeks away, there are lots of ways to celebrate the season locally this weekend.

Easter Egg Drive-Thru

  • April 2-3 & April 9-10
  • Ray of Light Farm, East Haddam
  • 11:00am – 1:30pm
  • Tickets: $5 per person
  • Reservations required!

Opening weekend at the Mansfield Drive-In

  • April 1-3
  • Mansfield Center, CT
  • Showing:
    • Morbius
    • The Batman
    • The Lost City
    • Spider-Man No Way Home
    • Joker
    • Scream
  • Tickets starting at $9

Opening Weekend at The Adventure Park in Storrs

