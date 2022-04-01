Family Friday: Events for the first weekend of April
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WFSB) - With spring in full swing and Easter just weeks away, there are lots of ways to celebrate the season locally this weekend.
- April 2-3 & April 9-10
- Ray of Light Farm, East Haddam
- 11:00am – 1:30pm
- Tickets: $5 per person
- Reservations required!
Opening weekend at the Mansfield Drive-In
- April 1-3
- Mansfield Center, CT
- Showing:
- Morbius
- The Batman
- The Lost City
- Spider-Man No Way Home
- Joker
- Scream
- Tickets starting at $9
Opening Weekend at The Adventure Park in Storrs
- April 1-3
- Firepit Fridays: 5:00pm – 9:00pm
- Next weekend April 8-10: Easter Egg Hunt in the trees
