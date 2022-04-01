FBI hosts fentanyl education meeting at Post University

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - State and federal officers met at Post University to discuss the fentanyl crisis happening in our state.

Officials are urging people to learn about this powerful drug to hopefully prevent another fatal overdose.

It’s a drug we are starting to hear more and more about and that could be part of the solution.

The FBI, DEA, and local officials are urging parents to talk to kids about these drugs because these deaths are happening in small and big towns on the daily.

Fentanyl is a manmade drug that’s reaching hundreds, and many aren’t making it out alive, like Lisa Dean’s son.

“He went into New Haven and bought drugs and overdosed. Actually, it was a fentanyl poisoning he died of. And we got that a call,” said Dean.

Dean urges parents to check on their kids before they get a similar call. Tonight, she joined the FBI, DEA, and Waterbury Police to say prevention is possible.

Waterbury Police Captain Michael Ponzillo said “we can really just assume that all of our overdose cases whether they are fatal or non-fatal have a level of fentanyl. And weekly the numbers are growing. We can have upwards of a half dozen or a dozen non-fatal overdoses for week.”

In a week, Waterbury could see up to two overdose fatalities.

Ponzillo says schools were given Narcan, the drug that reverses an overdose.

A move that came after a 13-year-old Hartford student lost his life to fentanyl.

Post University Student Doreth Shea said, “the more we can do as a community to help eradicate this thing it will be better for everyone involved.”

Officials say no matter the age, people need to know they shouldn’t take medications from anyone that’s not a pharmacy. Especially as several pill presses have been confiscated in the state, and a pill could be a deadly mix but decorated to look like something over the counter.

FDI Public Affairs Officer Charles Grady said, “watch their habits. Pay attention to how they are living. Things change. And when those things change. Remember me saying it goes from recreation pain to dependency to an addiction.”

You can find resources about fentanyl here:

