Firefighters battle fire at church in East Berlin

EAST BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled an early morning fire at a church on Main Street in East Berlin.

According to officials, firefighters from East Berlin, as well as many surrounding towns, were on scene of the structure fire at 139 Main St.

The fire was reported at the East Berlin United Methodist Church.

The road is closed near the incident.

No injuries were reported.

