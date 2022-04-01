Gas tax holiday begins today in Connecticut

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – April 1 was the day the state suspended its 25-cent excise tax on gas.

Lawmakers said the move will save people around $3 when they fill up.

According to AAA, Connecticut’s average price per gallon was $4.29 on Thursday.

Friday, it was expected to go lower.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden took historic measures to lower prices from the federal level.

Over the course of six months, Biden said he will release 1 million barrels of oil per day from the strategic petroleum reserve.

The White House said it will be the biggest release in the reserve’s history. While the price is expected to drop further, exactly how much is still unknown.

“We have to keep in mind, there are a lot of geopolitical tensions happening right now,” said Tracy Noble, AAA spokesperson. “Oil is a very volatile market. And we don’t know the exact impact that’s going to have.”

In Connecticut, drivers will feel relief from the state’s excise tax through June 30. Plus, commuters will have suspended bus fares for public transit for 3 months.

Drivers Channel 3 spoke with said they were looking forward to the lower prices.

On March 11, Connecticut set a record $4.48 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.