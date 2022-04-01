German Shepherd found suffering from gunshot wounds in Derby

DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Someone shot a German Shepherd in Derby and police are trying to find out who it was.

Derby police said they found the dog overnight at the Derby Picnic Grove on Nutmeg Avenue.

“The dog sustained several gun shot wounds and was treated locally,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “Police are looking for the dog’s owner as well as any information as to the circumstances of this incident.”

*** Information Needed *** The Derby Police located an injured German Shepherd overnight at the Derby Picnic Grove on...

They described the dog as a male, black and brown in color, and likely 8 months to 2 years old.

Police said it was in stable condition.

“He sustained at least two gun shot wounds despite multiple shell casings located at the scene,” police said. “One bullet shattered his front leg and another is still embedded in his shoulder. Unfortunately he is not chipped and we are still looking for his owner(s).”

This is a picture of the German Shepherd. As you can see he is in stable condition. He sustained at least 2 gun shot...

The dog does need surgery on its leg and to remove the bullet, but the costs are expected to be significant, police said.

The department said that those who looked into offering rewards for the arrest and conviction of those responsible were asked instead to contact the Shelton Animal Control at 203-924-2501 and press 1 if they’re interested in helping with the medical costs.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Derby Police Department at 203-735-7811.

