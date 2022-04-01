Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

More than 30 vehicles were rifled through in Wolcott

Thieves are no longer just seeking out unlocked doors. They're smashing windows to get into...
Thieves are no longer just seeking out unlocked doors. They're smashing windows to get into vehicles, police said.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Wolcott police reported that more than 30 vehicles were either broken into or simply entered through unlocked doors on Thursday night.

The Wolcott Police Department posted to social media that numerous items were stolen from a total of 37 vehicles.

“This occurred mostly in the Wolfs Hill Rd. elderly complex, also in the Brooks Hill Rd., [and] Munson Rd. area,” police said in a Facebook post. “In the past, thieves would just move on if the cars were locked. They evidently have become more brazen and are willing to break windows and cause noise.”

They asked anyone who saw anything suspicious to give them a call at 203-879-1414.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gas prices go down for tax holiday
Gas tax holiday begins today in Connecticut
Hartford crash investigation
Trinity College student killed in Hartford hit-and-run
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Scattered showers Friday afternoon
Technical Discussion: Heavy rain exits, but spotty showers can be expected today...