More than 30 vehicles were rifled through in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Wolcott police reported that more than 30 vehicles were either broken into or simply entered through unlocked doors on Thursday night.

The Wolcott Police Department posted to social media that numerous items were stolen from a total of 37 vehicles.

“This occurred mostly in the Wolfs Hill Rd. elderly complex, also in the Brooks Hill Rd., [and] Munson Rd. area,” police said in a Facebook post. “In the past, thieves would just move on if the cars were locked. They evidently have become more brazen and are willing to break windows and cause noise.”

They asked anyone who saw anything suspicious to give them a call at 203-879-1414.

