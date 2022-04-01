Great Day CT
Power outages reported across Connecticut

By Ashley RK Smith
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Areas throughout Connecticut are being hit with a line of thunderstorms.

Due to this line of storms, some Connecticut residents are dealing with power outages.

As of 10:30 p.m. the follow outages were reported:

Eversource- 1,748

  • Beacon Falls - 52
  • Berlin - 35
  • Bethany - 11
  • Danbury - 113
  • Durham - 281
  • Farmington - 7
  • Glastonbury - 591
  • Guilford - 16
  • Middletown 33
  • Monroe - 33
  • Naugatuck - 28
  • Newtown - 131
  • Norwalk - 23
  • Oxford - 65
  • Southbury - 34
  • Southington - 58
  • Stafford - 7
  • Thompson - 35
  • Waterbury - 10
  • West Hartford - 104
  • Willington - 20
  • Wilton - 29

