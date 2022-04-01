Power outages reported across Connecticut

Conn. (WFSB) - Areas throughout Connecticut are being hit with a line of thunderstorms.

Due to this line of storms, some Connecticut residents are dealing with power outages.

As of 10:30 p.m. the follow outages were reported:

Eversource- 1,748

Beacon Falls - 52

Berlin - 35

Bethany - 11

Danbury - 113

Durham - 281

Farmington - 7

Glastonbury - 591

Guilford - 16

Middletown 33

Monroe - 33

Naugatuck - 28

Newtown - 131

Norwalk - 23

Oxford - 65

Southbury - 34

Southington - 58

Stafford - 7

Thompson - 35

Waterbury - 10

West Hartford - 104

Willington - 20

Wilton - 29

