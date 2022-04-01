Power outages reported across Connecticut
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Areas throughout Connecticut are being hit with a line of thunderstorms.
Due to this line of storms, some Connecticut residents are dealing with power outages.
As of 10:30 p.m. the follow outages were reported:
Eversource- 1,748
- Beacon Falls - 52
- Berlin - 35
- Bethany - 11
- Danbury - 113
- Durham - 281
- Farmington - 7
- Glastonbury - 591
- Guilford - 16
- Middletown 33
- Monroe - 33
- Naugatuck - 28
- Newtown - 131
- Norwalk - 23
- Oxford - 65
- Southbury - 34
- Southington - 58
- Stafford - 7
- Thompson - 35
- Waterbury - 10
- West Hartford - 104
- Willington - 20
- Wilton - 29
