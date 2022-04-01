Report: In nearly half of deadly crashes, victims weren’t wearing seat belts

(WFSB) - Seat belts save lives and new cars are equipped with alerts for drivers and passengers to buckle up.

However, a new report found that many of those alerts were not loud or long enough.

Government data showed that in 2019, almost half of people killed in car crashes were not wearing a seatbelt.

The president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said federal standards require vehicles to have seatbelt reminders that only last a few seconds.

Now, the goal is to go well beyond those federal standards: Up to a minute and a half and to be loud enough to go above any ambient noise.

“Most of the changes that we’re talking about with making these audible changes is software,” said David Harkey, IIHS president. “And so, it’s not a hardware change. And so, we think most of the automakers will be able to make this change quickly.”

The IIHS also wants a visual reminder for back seat passengers.

In Connecticut, it is now the law to wear a seatbelt in the backseat.

With those criteria in mind, the group tested 26 SUVs.

Only two, the Subaru Forester and Subaru Ascent, received a good rating.

Research showed the types of alerts can increase seatbelt use up to 34 percent and it’s believed to save nearly 1,500 lives.

