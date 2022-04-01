Something’s Brewing at Velvet Libations in Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - Something’s Brewing heads to Wolcott where a new brewery has taken over a space formally occupied by Shebeen Brewing.

Courtney Zieller met with Velvet Libations general manager Don Laviano to talk about the new business.

Laviano said Velvet Libations is a little different from the previous brewery – their theme is early to mid-60s

“You know, the vibe we got here hopefully, you know, people like coming in as well,” he said. “The furniture that’s in here is kind of a throw to stuff you’d see in the “Mad Men” tv show.

Laviano said the brewery currently has 3 beers of its own on draft which are mor special, eclectic beers, mixed fermentations, things that take a little bit more.

“Some are barrel aged, which it gives them the more unique flavors. But then we also have your lagers, your IPAs, your double IPAs, ales and stouts,” Laviano said.

Zieller next spoke with director of brewing operations, Anderson Dalima about the beers the brewery is making – the first being a sour.

“We tried to have a very traditional style from Berlin from the end of the 19th century, so it’s very much honest to that,” Dalima said. “We even have an option to do a syrup addition to that.”

The nest beer was a session, farmhouse brew.

“It’s a Grisette - that’s usually how it’s learned in Europe,” Dalima said. This is a 4 percent ABV. We use some hops from New Zealand, some hops from the U.S. to make it.”

The last beer Zieller spoke about is a double IPA – Please Mr. Postman.

“The beer is very balanced with a very juicy flavor – what the industry wants,” Laviano said.

The brewery also plans on canning their beers eventually and is currently offering some light food options on site.

Cheers!

