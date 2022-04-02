Fifty firefighters respond to Shelton fire

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a home in Shelton.

A fire broke out at a multi-family home on Howe Avenue and Maple Street Friday evening.

Officials say the fire was on the second and third floor of the building.

According to official reports, residents of the multi-family home lived on the first and second floor of the building. Residents were able to leave the home safely, officials say.

Officials say one firefighter was injured while fighting the fire. The firefighter was evaluated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The home was deemed inhabitable by officials. The Red Cross is relocating residents.

A nearby home had damage to its exterior siding due to the heat caused by the fire.

Officials say roughly fifty firefighters responded to the scene of the fire.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of this fire.

