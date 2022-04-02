UConn drops mask mandate

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut (UConn) is dropping their mask mandate effective April 1.

Masking is still recommended on campus.

Faculty and staff may request that students and guests in their classrooms or offices wear masks.

Students cannot be directed or otherwise compelled to wear a mask if they do not want to.

Masks are still required on public transportation and in healthcare settings until at least April 18.

