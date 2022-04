BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the roof collapse of the True Pentecostal Church at 1267 Barnum Ave.

The church was abandoned, with no occupants inside.

Portions of the building collapse impacted a nearby building but did not do any structural damage.

Barnum Ave between Mill Hill and Central Ave is closed to traffic.

