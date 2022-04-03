CSP search for catalytic converter theft suspects
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LISBON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police (CSP) are searching for three catalytic converter theft suspects.
The theft occurred at 4:30 p.m. outside of the Aldi’s in Lisbon.
The suspects were described as two black males and one white male.
They arrived at the Aldi’s in a Nissan Altima and a Dodge Dakota pickup truck.
Anyone with further information or footage of these suspects is urged to contact Trooper Dussault at Raymond.Dussault@ct.gov or by phone at 860-848-6500.
