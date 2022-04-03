Sports bars busy for the the final days of March Madness

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - Almost everyone has their eyes on March Madness.

Fans are getting in on all the excitement.

The food and beer and have been flowing here all night. Fans say it’s required for a big weekend like this.

“The most memorable part is just having some good food enjoying my friends having a great time and taking in all the college basketball. I’m rooting the bench players they are the most exciting part of the game for me,” said Josh Salan.

The final moments of March Madness are quickly approaching but the love of college basketball has people rolling into the bars.

Beer, wings, and cheers are what these fans filled bars are made of this weekend.

Tavern On 3 manager Matthew Cavallo said, “everyone has been coming out and making a whole day out of it.”

Offering a huge boost for sports bars all around.

“The first week of March Madness we had a line out the door Thursday and Friday. If you take a look at the crowd right here it’s been incredible,” said Chicago Sam’s in Cromwell owner Ryan Kealey. “We will start seeing a lot more people pour in for the Duke and UNC game.”

Chicago Sam’s in Cromwell has over hundred TVs with surround sound and says weekends like this are a game changer.

“Games like this and moments like this are very important not only for us, but for all restaurants that have been hit so, so hard over the last few years, said Kealey.

Fans say they are planning to come back out to cheer on the UConn Huskies tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.